Cong leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93

Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora died on Monday at a hospital here following post-COVID-19 complications, his family said. He was 93.Vora was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in Okhla here a few days ago with a urinary infection. He will be cremated in Chhattisgarh where his body will be taken either later in the day or on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 16:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora died on Monday at a hospital here following post-COVID-19 complications, his family said. He was 93.

Vora was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in Okhla here a few days ago with a urinary infection. He also had a lung infection and was put on ventilator support, his family said. He will be cremated in Chhattisgarh where his body will be taken either later in the day or on Tuesday.

