COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir records 232 new cases, three deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 232 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally to 1,18,495, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 1,844 with three fatalities, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 103 were from Kashmir division and 129 were from Jammu division of the the union territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest number of 97 cases, followed by 36 in Srinagar district. The number of active cases dropped to 3,628 in the union territory as 458 patients recovered from the infection. A total of 1,13,026 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the UT reported three COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours -- one from Jammu and two from the Kashmir region. The death toll due to the pandemic has now reached 1,844..