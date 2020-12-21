Medicine is a noble and stressful profession, Harsh Vardhan tells MBBS students

Medicine is a noble and stressful profession, said Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan in his virtual address to MBBS students at Rajkot district of Gujarat on Monday. Inaugurating the academic session 2020-21 of the first batch of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students in AIIMS in the district, the Union Minster appreciated the students for choosing medicine as a profession.

"Medicine is a noble and stressful profession. The young and bright minds who have chosen the profession of a doctor are worthy of appreciation," he said while addressing the event virtually. The Minister also hailed the contribution of the doctors in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

"The doctors and health workers have been at the forefront of the country's struggle during the current COVID-19 pandemic," he said. (ANI)