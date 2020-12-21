Left Menu
MP records 1,035 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths; 1,290 recover

Indore now has 4,078 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 2222, he informed.With 26,451 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP rose to around 43.65 lakh. Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows Total cases 2,32,319, new cases 1,035, death toll 3,490, recovered cases 2,17,775, active cases 11,054, number of people tested so far 43,65,507.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:10 IST
MP records 1,035 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths; 1,290 recover
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 1,035 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 2,32,319, while nine patients died and 1,290 people recovered during the day, an official said. The toll in the state is now 3,490 while the recovery count is 2,17,775, he added.

''Of the nine deaths, three took place in Indore, two in Bhopal, and one each in Gwalior, Khargone, Neemuch and Rajgarh. Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 386 and Bhopal 219,'' he said. ''Indore's tally rose to 51,949, including 840 deaths, and that of Bhopal to 37,497 with 557 fatalities. Indore now has 4,078 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 2222,'' he informed.

With 26,451 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP rose to around 43.65 lakh. Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,32,319, new cases 1,035, death toll 3,490, recovered cases 2,17,775, active cases 11,054, number of people tested so far 43,65,507.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

