Tripura's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,175, death toll at 377

Tripura's COVID-19 tally mounted to 33,175 after 30 more tested positive for the virus on Monday, a health department official said. Two fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 377, he said.

West Tripura district, comprising state capital Agartala, has accounted for 189 COVID-19 deaths, the official said. The state now has 237 active cases, while 32,538 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states.

As many as 5,66,647 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, he said..