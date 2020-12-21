Haryana records 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 553 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 2,832 on Monday with 11 more fatalities, while 553 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,58,197, a health bulletin issued here said. Of the new fatalities, two each were recorded in Hisar and Rewari districts while one each was reported from Gurgaon and Faridabad districts

Among the districts which reported new cases were Gurgaon (127) and Faridabad (71)

The number of active cases in the state presently stands at 5,525 while the recovery rate stands at 96.76 per cent.