Delhi registers first deaths due to dengue, malaria this year: Civic body

According to the SDMC report, 225 cases of malaria and one death due to the disease had been recorded till December 19 this year.No death due to malaria took place between 2015 and 2019, the report said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 23:52 IST
The national capital has reported one death each due to dengue and malaria so far this year, a report released by the south Delhi civic body on Monday said. The death due to malaria is also the first in the city in over six years, it said.

The sole dengue victim this year was a 12-year-old boy, a senior official said. Sources said the death took place a couple of months ago but the cause was ascertained later.

Details of the malaria patient were not immediately known. According to the report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the nodal agency for tabulating data on vector-borne diseases for the city, 1,062 cases of dengue had been recorded in Delhi till December 19.

Out of these, 112 were recorded in December. According to SDMC data, deaths due to dengue have shown a declining trend over the past few years.

Sixty people died due to dengue in Delhi in 2015, 10 each in 2016 and 2017, four in 2018 and two in 2019, the data shows. According to the SDMC report, 225 cases of malaria and one death due to the disease had been recorded till December 19 this year.

No death due to malaria took place between 2015 and 2019, the report said. A total of 111 chikungunya cases were recorded during the same period.

Symptoms of all three diseases -- malaria, dengue and chikungunya -- include high fever..

