BioNTech confident COVID-19 vaccine effective against new UK mutation

BioNTech confident COVID-19 vaccine effective against new UK mutationReuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-12-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 00:56 IST
BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said on Monday he was confident a COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by his company would be effective against a variant of the virus that has emerged in Britain.
He said on Bild TV the company would investigation the mutation in the coming days but that he viewed the matter with "with a degree of soberness".
