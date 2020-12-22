Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil health institute calls early reports on CoronaVac efficacy "mere speculation"

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 22-12-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 02:24 IST
Brazil health institute calls early reports on CoronaVac efficacy "mere speculation"

The Brazilian public health institute handling trials for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech said on Monday that any reports on the efficacy of the shot before a Dec. 23 announcement were "mere speculation."

The statement from the Butantan Institute, run by the Sao Paulo state government, followed a report in the Wall Street Journal that the efficacy rate for the so-called CoronaVac was higher than 50%, citing unnamed sources.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

American, United prepare to recall thousands of employees as relief nears

American Airlines and United Airlines said on Monday they were preparing to recall tens of thousands of furloughed employees as they awaited lawmakers approval of a fresh 15 billion in payroll support under a broader COVID-19 relief package...

Tesla tumbles from record high in S&P 500 debut

Shares of Tesla debuted in the SP 500 on Monday, ending sharply lower after a report about potential future competition from Apple. Tesla ended down 6.5 from a record high in the previous session, its steepest one-day drop in over a week, a...

Ratan Tata honoured with 'Global Visionary of Sustainable Business and Peace' award

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata was conferred the title of Global Visionary of Sustainable Business and Peace by the Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce FIICC for epitomising unity, peace and sustainability. Ratan Tatas support ...

Netherlands bans all flights from South Africa over COVID-19 mutation

The Netherlands on Monday joined a range of nations banning flights from South Africa to stop the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus. The Dutch government said all passenger flights were banned with immediate effect until Jan. 1 at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020