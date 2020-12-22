Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson says on Brexit: still problems, we'll thrive without a deal

Not that we don't want a deal but that WTO terms would be entirely satisfactory," he said. Unless Johnson can strike a trade deal with the EU in the next 10 days, the United Kingdom will leave the bloc's informal membership on Dec. 31 at 2300 London time without one.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-12-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 03:01 IST
UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson says on Brexit: still problems, we'll thrive without a deal
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that there were still problems in Brexit trade talks and that Britain would thrive without a deal.

"The position is unchanged: there are problems," Johnson told reporters when asked if there would be a trade deal. "Its vital that everybody understands that the UK has got to be able to control its own laws completely and also that we've got to be able to control our own fisheries." "WTO terms would be more than satisfactory for the UK. And we can certainly cope with any difficulties that are thrown our way. Not that we don't want a deal but that WTO terms would be entirely satisfactory," he said.

Unless Johnson can strike a trade deal with the EU in the next 10 days, the United Kingdom will leave the bloc's informal membership on Dec. 31 at 2300 London time without one. Johnson said he spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron, who turned 43 today, about border issues, but not about Brexit.

"Its his birthday by the way, but we vowed to stick off Brexit because that negotiation is being conducted as you know via the European Commission and that's quite proper," Johnson said. A Brexit trade deal would ensure that the goods trade which makes up half of annual EU-UK commerce, worth nearly a trillion dollars in all, would remain free of tariffs and quotas.

Britain says the talks are stuck on two issues - the so-called level playing field and fishing - and has repeatedly said the EU has to budge or there will be no deal. Failure to agree a deal on goods trade would send shockwaves through financial markets, hurt European economies, snarl borders and disrupt supply chains.

In the case of a "no deal" on trade, Britain would lose zero-tariff and zero-quota access to the European single market of 450 million consumers overnight. Britain would default to World Trade Organization (WTO) terms in its trade with the 27-state bloc. It would impose its new UK global tariff (UKGT) on EU imports while the EU would impose its common external tariff on UK imports.

Non-tariff barriers could hinder trade, with prices widely expected to rise for British consumers and businesses.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

American, United prepare to recall thousands of employees as relief nears

American Airlines and United Airlines said on Monday they were preparing to recall tens of thousands of furloughed employees as they awaited lawmakers approval of a fresh 15 billion in payroll support under a broader COVID-19 relief package...

Tesla tumbles from record high in S&P 500 debut

Shares of Tesla debuted in the SP 500 on Monday, ending sharply lower after a report about potential future competition from Apple. Tesla ended down 6.5 from a record high in the previous session, its steepest one-day drop in over a week, a...

Ratan Tata honoured with 'Global Visionary of Sustainable Business and Peace' award

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata was conferred the title of Global Visionary of Sustainable Business and Peace by the Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce FIICC for epitomising unity, peace and sustainability. Ratan Tatas support ...

Netherlands bans all flights from South Africa over COVID-19 mutation

The Netherlands on Monday joined a range of nations banning flights from South Africa to stop the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus. The Dutch government said all passenger flights were banned with immediate effect until Jan. 1 at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020