Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian COVID-19 cluster slows to five-day low

Australia's most populous state on Tuesday reported its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 cases in nearly a week, fuelling optimism that contact tracing and social distancing were working to bring a dangerous new outbreak in Sydney under control. New South Wales (NSW) reported eight new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down on 15 reported one day earlier. Seven of the new cases were traced to a cluster in Sydney's northern beachside suburbs, officials said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 06:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 06:22 IST
Australian COVID-19 cluster slows to five-day low

Australia's most populous state on Tuesday reported its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 cases in nearly a week, fuelling optimism that contact tracing and social distancing were working to bring a dangerous new outbreak in Sydney under control.

New South Wales (NSW) reported eight new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down on 15 reported one day earlier. Seven of the new cases were traced to a cluster in Sydney's northern beachside suburbs, officials said. "We only had eight cases of community transmission, seven of them linked directly to the Avalon cluster," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

The eighth case was a nurse who is believed to have caught the virus from a traveller returning from overseas, officials said. The coronavirus cluster detected in Sydney's northern beaches suburbs last week has now grown to 90 cases as authorities battle to contain the flare-up in Australia's largest city just days before Christmas.

The state government locked down the northern beaches, home to more than 250,000 people, for five days from Saturday, prompting other states to close their borders and throwing Christmas plans for thousands of families into chaos. The restrictions are set to be reviewed on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico records 5,370 new coronavirus cases, 396 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Monday reported 5,370 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 396 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,325,915 cases and 118,598 deaths.The government says the real number of infe...

Congress rushes to vote on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Running out of time and excuses, Congress took up a USD 900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening...

FEATURE-'This will make us poorer': Pakistani metro brings uncertainty for displaced residents

By Sabrina Toppa LAHORE, Pakistan, Dec 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When bulldozers began roaring in front of Shakeel Ahmeds home in Lahores historic Anarkali district, he and his neighbours huddled together at a nearby shrine - despairi...

EXCLUSIVE-Hundreds of Thai workers found dying in South Korea with numbers rising

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth and Grace Moon BANGKOKSEOUL, Dec 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The deaths of hundreds of mainly undocumented Thai migrant workers in South Korea have been uncovered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, prompting the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020