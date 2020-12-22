Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia buys AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, seeks more from China, Russia

The Southeast Asian country has already secured 12.8 million doses from its deal with Pfizer-BioNTech signed last month, as well as from its participation in the global COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO). "This means that we have secured vaccine supplies to cover 40% (of the population)," Muhyiddin said in a televised address.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 09:15 IST
Malaysia buys AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, seeks more from China, Russia

Malaysia has signed a deal to procure 6.4 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, and is in final talks with Chinese and Russian manufacturers to secure more, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Tuesday. The Southeast Asian country has already secured 12.8 million doses from its deal with Pfizer-BioNTech signed last month, as well as from its participation in the global COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"This means that we have secured vaccine supplies to cover 40% (of the population)," Muhyiddin said in a televised address. Malaysia expects to buy enough supplies to inoculate 26.5 million people, or more than 80% of its people.

The government is now in final negotiations with China-based manufacturers Sinovac and CanSino as well as Russia's Gamaleya Institute to cover the remainder, Muhyiddin said. The procurement deals are expected to cost $504.4 million (2.04 billion ringgit) in total, he said.

In order to boost confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, Muhyiddin said he would be among the first to receive a dose, followed by frontliners and high-risk groups such as senior citizens. The government expects to receive the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in February, he added. Malaysia was the first country in Southeast Asia to strike a deal with the U.S. drugmaker.

Under the Pfizer deal, it will receive 1 million doses in the first quarter of 2021 and 1.7 million, 5.8 million and 4.3 million doses in the subsequent quarters. Neighbouring Singapore was the first Asian nation to take delivery of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday when its first batch arrived from Belgium. (1 Malaysian ringgit = $0.2469)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New population of blue whales discovered in western Indian ocean: Study

Scientists have found evidence of a previously undiscovered population of blue whales living in the western Indian ocean based on an analysis of sound recordings from the region, an advance which sheds light on the global distribution of th...

Lahore's air pollution reaches 'hazardous' level

Amid persisting cold weather and high air pollution in Lahore, the citys highest Air Quality Index AQI on Saturday was recorded at 615 near the US Consulate, categorised at hazardous level. Despite being sunny, Saturdays overall air quality...

Man held for creating fake FB account of Maharashtra minister

Thane police have arrested a man for allegedly creating a fake Facebook account in the name of a Maharashtra minister and posting objectionable content on it, an official said on Tuesday. The police registered an offence here on April 8 thi...

Faridkot farmer cycles 400 km to reach Tikri border with poem of 'Pash'

Armed with hope and a revolutionary poem by noted Punjabi poet Pash, a farmer cycled nearly 400 km from Fardikot to the Tikri border here to join the massive protest by peasants against the new farm laws. Wearing a kurta-pyjama with a sleev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020