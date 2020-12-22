Left Menu
WHO calls meeting on new virus variant, European head says

The Geneva-based body has cautioned against major alarm over the variant, saying it was a normal part of a pandemic's evolution and praising Britain for detecting it. In a statement on Tuesday, the WHO repeated that there was not yet enough information to determine whether the new variant could affect vaccine efficacy, saying researching was ongoing.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization (WHO) will convene a meeting of members to discuss strategies to counter a new, more infectious coronavirus strain that emerged in Britain, its European chief said on Tuesday. He did not give a date for the meeting.

"Limiting travel to contain spread is prudent until we have better info. Supply chains for essential goods & essential travel should remain possible," WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge said on Twitter, urging increased preventive measures. The Geneva-based body has cautioned against major alarm over the variant, saying it was a normal part of a pandemic's evolution and praising Britain for detecting it.

