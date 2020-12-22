New coronavirus variant probably exists in Germany - RKI institute

... ...
Britain said food was plentiful on Tuesday despite freight routes to mainland Europe remaining cut off, and people should not worry about supermarkets running out in the last few days before their traditional Christmas feast. Tesco and Sain...
Indonesias president announced on Tuesday a sweeping reshuffle of his cabinet, including a replacement for a health minister criticised for his perceived mishandling of the countrys coronavirus crisis. President Joko Widodo, known by his ni...
The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic appears to have peaked in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, said on Tuesday.As of Tuesday, Hungary had reported 306,368 COVID-19 cases with 8,462 deaths and 108...
South Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Koreas air defence identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft. Four Chinese warplanes entered the Korea Air Defence Identi...