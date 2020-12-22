Left Menu
Thailand tells market traders to seek tests as coronavirus cases climb

The new cases include 397 migrants in the province of Samut Sakhon, near Bangkok, where an outbreak was discovered at the weekend when hundreds of workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a big seafood centre now under a lockdown. More than 1,100 cases have been traced back to the now shuttered centre, a commercial area where scores of vendors typically deal in shrimps and other seafood for distribution around the country.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:26 IST
More than 1,100 cases have been traced back to the now shuttered centre, a commercial area where scores of vendors typically deal in shrimps and other seafood for distribution around the country. Authorities said buyers from 22 provinces were known to have been there from Dec. 1-18 and should get tested.

"There are about 1,000 people across the country who went to buy goods at the market," Taweesin Wisanuyothin, COVID-19 taskforce spokesman, told a briefing. "But don't panic. Anybody who went should be tested."

Thailand had until the weekend record about 4,300 coronavirus cases and 60 deaths, among the world's lowest caseloads. Its containment success has been attributed to its swift contact tracing and strict entry requirements and quarantine, which has decimated its key tourism industry.

In Samut Sakhon, an estimated 4,000 people were in isolation around the seafood market, with volunteers distributing food to those confined to their rooms and an area outside created for medical consultation. "If they get worse they will be transferred to hospital," said Mana Paothui, a provincial health official.

Varunthorn Mathiprechakul, 22, an owner of shrimp stall, said he was delivering food to 26 isolated employees from Myanmar. "I'm not sure whether the government provides enough food for them," Varunthorn told Reuters.

"I never thought that this would happen because Thailand has had no new cases for months," he said. "I'm still in shock, I don't know what to do." Authorities suspect that some workers may have entered the country illegally at a time when infections were surging in Myanmar, where 117,000 cases have been recorded.

There were 16 other cases reported on Tuesday in eight different provinces, including five infections in Bangkok. Fourteen imported cases were also confirmed.

