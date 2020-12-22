Left Menu
Development News Edition

BioNTech CEO confident vaccine will work on UK variant

is relatively high. Should the vaccine need to be adjusted for the new variant the company could do so in about 6 weeks, Sahin said, though regulators might have to approve the changes before the shots can be used.Having to adjust the vaccine would be a blow for the rollout of immunization campaigns and rein in the pandemic that has so far killed more than 1.7 million people worldwide.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:06 IST
BioNTech CEO confident vaccine will work on UK variant

German pharmaceutical company BioNTech is confident that its coronavirus vaccine works against the new UK variant, but further studies are needed to be completely sure, its chief executive said Tuesday. The variant, detected mainly in London and the southeast of England in recent weeks, has sparked concern worldwide because of signs that it may spread more easily. While there is no indication it causes more serious illness, numerous countries in Europe and beyond have restricted travel from the UK as a result.

''We don't know at the moment if our vaccine is also able to provide protection against this new variant,'' CEO Ugur Sahin told a news conference the day after the vaccine was approved for use in the European Union. ''But scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variants.'' Sahin said that the proteins on the UK variant are 99% the same as on the prevailing strains, and therefore BioNTech has ''scientific confidence'' that its vaccine will be effective. ''But we will know it only if the experiment is done and we will need about two weeks from now to get the data,'' he said. ''The likelihood that our vaccine works ... is relatively high.'' Should the vaccine need to be adjusted for the new variant the company could do so in about 6 weeks, Sahin said, though regulators might have to approve the changes before the shots can be used.

Having to adjust the vaccine would be a blow for the rollout of immunization campaigns and rein in the pandemic that has so far killed more than 1.7 million people worldwide. BioNTech's vaccine, which was developed together with U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer, has been authorised for use in more than 45 countries including Britain, the United States and the EU. Hundreds of thousands of people have already received the shots.

The companies submitted data to regulators showing the vaccine, which goes by the brand name COMIRNATY in Europe, is 95 per cent effective in preventing infection with COVID-19. ''All countries across the EU that have requested doses will receive them in the next five days, the very initial supply, and that will be followed up next week with further supplies,'' said Sean Marett, BioNTech's chief commercial officer. Several EU countries have said they plan to start vaccinating on Sunday. Germany's health minister, Jens Spahn, said he expects the country to receive more than 1.3 million doses by the end of this year.

Germany is among the European countries that have banned flights from the U.K. because of the new variant there. ''We want to avoid for as long as we can that a possibly dangerous virus variant spreads to continental Europe,'' said Spahn.

But Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany's national disease control center, said it was very likely the U.K. variant is already circulating in Germany. Wieler, who heads the Robert Koch Institute, said it was common for viruses' genetic material to change, and that can affect how transmissible they are.

''Whether that is really the case with the variant in England is not yet entirely clear,'' Wieler said. ''What is clear is that the more widely viruses spread, the more opportunity they have to change.'' A leading German virologist who was initially skeptical about reports that the strain was much more contagious voiced concern after seeing further data. Christian Drosten, a professor of virology at Berlin's Charite hospital, tweeted that ''unfortunately it doesn't look good.'' But Drosten added: ''What is positive is that cases with the mutation so far only increased in areas where the overall incidence was high or rising. So contact reduction also works against the spread of the mutation.''.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain detected in UK has no impact on potential of emerging vaccines: Govt

There is no cause of concern or panic over the mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2 detected in the UK, the government said on Tuesday, noting that no similar or significant mutation has been seen yet in the coronavirus strain in India. Addressing...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover as U.S. stimulus offsets angst over new coronavirus strain

Stocks rebounded on Tuesday, with Washingtons approval of an 892 billion pandemic relief package helping them recover some of the losses caused by fears over a highly infectious new strain of COVID-19. The Euro STOXX 600 added 0.8, its bigg...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1730 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United at Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-AGM-CAC New CAC formed at AGM will conduct interview of selectors B...

New COVID-19 strain:Maha CM asks state machinery to stay alert

With a new variant of coronavirus spreading in the UK, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked the state machinery to remain alert and increase number of tests in the state. According to an official statement, Thackeray...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020