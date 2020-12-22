Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosnian Serb leader Dodik tests positive to COVID-19 - hospital

Milorad Dodik, the Serb chairman of Bosnia's three-man inter-ethnic presidency, has tested positive to COVID-19 after he had been hospitalised over nausea and stomach pains, the Banja Luka University Clinical Centre said on Tuesday. and tested positive to the new coronavirus," the clinic said in a statement. The Bosnian Serb leader was hospitalised on Sunday night.

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:09 IST
Bosnian Serb leader Dodik tests positive to COVID-19 - hospital
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Milorad Dodik, the Serb chairman of Bosnia's three-man inter-ethnic presidency, has tested positive to COVID-19 after he had been hospitalised over nausea and stomach pains, the Banja Luka University Clinical Centre said on Tuesday. "He has been diagnosed with pneumonia ... and tested positive to the new coronavirus," the clinic said in a statement.

The Bosnian Serb leader was hospitalised on Sunday night. His aides said he had been self-isolating following a meeting with a person infected with COVID-19 last Wednesday. Dodik's condition was stable and doctors were monitoring him closely, the clinic said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam to introduce new law to accord Bodo status of associate official language

The Assam government on Tuesday said it will introduce a new law to accord Bodo the status of associate official language of the state. The decison was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.The...

Ireland to shut restaurants, bars from Dec. 24 as COVID-19 surges

Ireland will shut restaurants, pubs serving food and some shops from Christmas Eve, less than a month after they emerged from the previous lockdown after health officials warned the country had quickly spiralled into a third wave of COVID-1...

Chinese military says it 'expelled' US naval ship from South China Sea

Chinas military on Tuesday claimed to have expelled a US Navy destroyer which sailed through the disputed South China Sea challenging Beijings claims over the area. US naval ships regularly sail through the disputed South China Sea SCS in a...

Swiss start rolling out COVID-19 vaccine, elderly first in queue

Switzerland got its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, paving the way for jabs to begin just as the country imposes a month-long clampdown on public life in an attempt to curb stubbornly high infection rates, health officials said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020