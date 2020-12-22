Medical goggles, gloves are now freely exportable

The export policy of medical goggles and Nitrile/NBR gloves is amended from restricted to the free category, said Directorate General of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday. An official press release by the ministry stated, "DGFT vide Notification No. 47 dated 22.12.2020 has removed the restriction on the export of Medical Goggles and Nitrile/ Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) gloves making them freely exportable."

Amit Yadav, Director General of Foreign Trade, said, "The export policy of medical goggles and Nitrile/NBR gloves is amended from restricted to free category making all types of medical goggles and Nitrile/ NBR gloves freely exportable." Medical goggles and gloves are usually used by scientists, doctors and other individuals dealing with medicinal products. (ANI)