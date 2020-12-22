French citizens can return home from UK with negative Covid test-BFM

French citizens can return home from UK with negative Covid test-BFMReuters | Paris | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:57 IST
French borders with Britain will remain closed for UK citizens for now, but French citizens can come home from Britain from Wednesday, provided they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test, BFM television reported on Tuesday without citing a source.
France and several other countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos and stranding many French citizens in Britain.
