French citizens can return home from UK with negative Covid test-BFM

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

French borders with Britain will remain closed for UK citizens for now, but French citizens can come home from Britain from Wednesday, provided they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test, BFM television reported on Tuesday without citing a source.

France and several other countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos and stranding many French citizens in Britain.

