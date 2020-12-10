French watchdog fines Google 100 mln euros for breaching cookies rules

French watchdog fines Google 100 mln euros for breaching cookies rulesReuters | Paris | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:07 IST
French data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Thursday it had fined Alphabet's Google 100 million euros ($121 million) for breaching rules on online trackers (cookies).
The CNIL said in a statement it had also fined Amazon 35 million euros for breaching the same rules.
Also Read: Expanded French business support to cost 1.6 bln euros per month
- READ MORE ON:
- French