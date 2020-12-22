Rajasthan records 8 more COVID-19 fatalities, 807 fresh cases in a day
Eight more COVID-19 fatalities and 807 fresh cases were reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 2,634 and the infection tall in the state to 3,00,716. The deaths were reported from Banswara, Barmer, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali and Sikar, according to an official report.
Jaipur continued to report the highest daily cases. On Tuesday, as many as 163 people tested positive for COVID-19 followed by Kota where 91 cases were reported. The rest of the cases were reported from other districts.
A total of 2,86,481 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and the state has 11,601 active cases at present..
