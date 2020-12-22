Left Menu
Maha reports 3,106 new coronavirus cases, 75 deaths, 4,112 recoveries

With 75 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the death toll in the state mounted to 48,876, an official said.A total of 4,112 patients were discharged after treatment from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 17,94,080.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:09 IST
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 19,02,458, the state health department said. With 75 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the death toll in the state mounted to 48,876, an official said.

A total of 4,112 patients were discharged after treatment from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 17,94,080. The state now has 58,376 active cases, the official said.

Mumbai city reported 503 new cases during the day, taking its caseload to 2,87,816, while its fatality count rose by nine to 11,019. The state has so far conducted 1,22,12,384 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 980 new cases, raising the total count to 6,50,891. A total of 18,897 people have died so far in the region, the official said. Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,59,787 and death toll at 4,814.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,74,397 and deaths at 11,162, the official said. Kolhapur division has reported 1,15,943 cases and 3,947 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stands at 71,478 and death count at 1,885.

Latur division has reported 77,534 cases until now and 2,371 fatalities. Akola division has reported 63,150 cases while 1,474 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 1,88,423 infections and 4,258 fatalities. As many as 855 coronavirus patients from other states have received treatment in Maharashtra so far, including 68 who died.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,02,458, new cases: 3,106, death toll: 48,876, discharged: 17,94,080, active cases: 58,376, people tested so far: 1,22,12,384..

