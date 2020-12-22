Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala logs over 6000 cases, COVID caseload crosses 7.15 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22 PTI Kerala recorded 6,049 positive cases on Tuesday, taking the states COVID-19 caseload to 7.15 lakh, Health Minister K K Shailaja said. Presently, 61,468 people are under treatment, the minister said in a release.In the last 24 hours, 64,829 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate has touched 9.33 per cent.

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:19 IST
Kerala logs over 6000 cases, COVID caseload crosses 7.15 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22 (PTI): Kerala recorded 6,049 positive cases on Tuesday, taking the state's COVID-19 caseload to 7.15 lakh, Health Minister K K Shailaja said. The toll has climbed to 2,870 with 27 recent deaths being confirmed due to Covid.

As many as 5,057 have recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 6,50,836. Presently, 61,468 people are under treatment, the minister said in a release.

In the last 24 hours, 64,829 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate has touched 9.33 per cent. So far, 74,47,052 samples have been sent for testing.

Of the positivecases, 108 had come from outside the state, 60 are health workers and 5,057 were infected through contact. At least 2,79,711 people are under observation in various districts, including 13,533 in hospitals.

Among the districts, Kottayam recorded the highestnumber of cases at 760, Thrissur 747 and Ernakulam 686, while Kasaragod accounted for 72 cases.PTI UD BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico says WHO does not recommend flight bans from UK

A senior Mexican official said on Tuesday that the World Health Organization does not recommend banning flights from the United Kingdom over a new variant of coronavirus when asked whether Mexico would suspend air travel from Britain.Deputy...

EU bosses throw isolated Britain a lifeline over COVID border closures

The European Union executive threw Britain a lifeline on Tuesday after it became stranded in COVID-19 isolation, recommending that EU members roll back sweeping border closures to allow freight to resume and let people return home for Chris...

U-17 World Cup will help change overall mindset about women's football in India: Bala Devi

National team striker Bala Devi feels the forthcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2022 will help change the overall mindset about womens football in India. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held this year but was first postponed to 2...

Europe's human rights court calls on Turkey to release Demirtas

The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Wednesday that Turkey should immediately release prominent Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas, and said the justification for his years in prison was cover for limiting pluralism and debate.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020