Kerala logs over 6000 cases, COVID caseload crosses 7.15 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22 (PTI): Kerala recorded 6,049 positive cases on Tuesday, taking the state's COVID-19 caseload to 7.15 lakh, Health Minister K K Shailaja said. The toll has climbed to 2,870 with 27 recent deaths being confirmed due to Covid.

As many as 5,057 have recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 6,50,836. Presently, 61,468 people are under treatment, the minister said in a release.

In the last 24 hours, 64,829 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate has touched 9.33 per cent. So far, 74,47,052 samples have been sent for testing.

Of the positivecases, 108 had come from outside the state, 60 are health workers and 5,057 were infected through contact. At least 2,79,711 people are under observation in various districts, including 13,533 in hospitals.

Among the districts, Kottayam recorded the highestnumber of cases at 760, Thrissur 747 and Ernakulam 686, while Kasaragod accounted for 72 cases.