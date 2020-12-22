Tripura reports 13 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 33,188

Thirteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Tuesday, pushing the tally in the state to 33,188, a health department official said. The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 377 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 189 of the 377 COVID-19 deaths, the official said. Tripura currently has 216 active coronavirus cases, while 32,572 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

As many as 5,68,107 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he said, adding that 3,52,267 samples were tested by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and 2,15,840 by RTPCR method..