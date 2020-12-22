Odisha makes screening mandatory for persons with travel history to the UK

The Odisha government Tuesday asked authorities concerned to undertake mandatory screening of persons with travel history to the United Kingdom after the faster spreading new COVID-19 strain was reported in that country. They were also told to take necessary follow up action for prevention of the spread of the new variant of coronavirus in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary P K Mohapatra in a letter directed that passengers with travel history to the UK be advised to be in mandatory home quarantine for 14 days with self monitoring and periodic monitoring by the Rapid Response Team. The letter was sent to the commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, the director of Capital Hospital in the city, the collector, the chief medical officer and public health officer of Jharsuguda and director of Airport Authority of India, Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda.

The standard operating procedure issued by the ministry of health and family welfare will be strictly followed, Mohapatra said. Passengers with travel history to the UK and transiting through the airports in the UK within the last 14 days will be required to fill up self declaration forms upon arrival at the two airports of the state, he directed.

If any such person is found symptomatic within the quarantine period, RT-PCR test will be conducted. If he/she is tested positive, he/she will be isolated in an institutional isolation facility and advised for treatment as per protocol, the letter said. If the person is tested negative, he/she will be advised to complete the 14-days quarantine period, Mohapatra said.

At a time when the number of COVID-19 positive cases is declining steadily in the state, any interjection of a SARS-CoV-2 variant through passengers with travel history may pose critical risks for management of the pandemic in the state, he added..