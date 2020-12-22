Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rises to 9,439, tally at 5,39,996

West Bengal reported 38 more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 9,439, while a total of 1,653 fresh cases took the tally to 5,39,996, the health department said in a bulletin. Altogether, 5,14,309 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 2,270 since Monday, it said.The states recovery rate stands at 95.24 per cent.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:22 IST
Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rises to 9,439, tally at 5,39,996

West Bengal reported 38 more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 9,439, while a total of 1,653 fresh cases took the tally to 5,39,996, the health department said in a bulletin. Altogether, 5,14,309 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 2,270 since Monday, it said.

The state's recovery rate stands at 95.24 per cent. The deaths were reported from Kolkata (10), North 24 Parganas (6) and Howrah (5), among other districts, the bulletin said.

Kolkata registered 388 new infections, followed by 358 in North 24 Parganas. West Bengal now has 16,248 active cases.

A total of 40,156 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 67,75,898..

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ITBP officials rescue two wild deer from Haryana's Panchkula

Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP officials on Tuesday rescued two wild deer in the vicinity of National Training Centre for Dogs and Animals NTCDA at Bhanu area in Panchkula district of Haryana.The rescued animals including a Sambar deer wer...

Tableware fit for a Queen goes up for auction

Miniature tableware designed for a royal dolls house at Britains Windsor Castle went up for auction on Tuesday along with a full sized dinner service made for French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. The sale, by the British company that created ...

Maha govt issues SOP for arrivals from Europe, Middle-East, South Africa

The Maharashtra government has come out with a standard operating protocol SOP for dealing with passengers arriving from Europe, South Africa, and the Middle-East amid concerns over the detection of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK. A...

Putin beefs up protections for former Russian presidents

President Vladimir Putin signed laws on Tuesday granting former Russian presidents expanded immunity from prosecution and allowing them to become senators for life in the upper house of parliament once they leave the Kremlin.The new laws fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020