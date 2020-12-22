Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rises to 9,439, tally at 5,39,996

West Bengal reported 38 more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 9,439, while a total of 1,653 fresh cases took the tally to 5,39,996, the health department said in a bulletin. Altogether, 5,14,309 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 2,270 since Monday, it said.

The state's recovery rate stands at 95.24 per cent. The deaths were reported from Kolkata (10), North 24 Parganas (6) and Howrah (5), among other districts, the bulletin said.

Kolkata registered 388 new infections, followed by 358 in North 24 Parganas. West Bengal now has 16,248 active cases.

A total of 40,156 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 67,75,898..