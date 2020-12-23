Left Menu
Delhi hospital working on arrangements for storage awaiting arrival of vaccine

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain recently had said that work was underway to build storage and transportation logistics so that once the vaccine arrives, the next process can begin soon.The sources at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital RGSSH, a dedicated COVID-19 facility with 650 beds, said a total of 90 freezers are to arrive, many of which have already arrived and being installed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 00:46 IST
From installing freezers to cold chain equipment set up, arrangements are being made at a Delhi government hospital here in anticipation of storing COVID-19 vaccine, sources said on Tuesday. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain recently had said that work was underway to build storage and transportation logistics so that once the vaccine arrives, the next process can begin soon.

The sources at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), a dedicated COVID-19 facility with 650 beds, said a total of 90 freezers are to arrive, many of which have already arrived and being installed. ''Besides, there will be two vold chain equipment for storage. The ground and first floors of the utility block, measuring about 4,700 sq ft, will be used for the storage facility,''a source said.

Asked when the vaccine is arriving, the sources said, ''it is not even sure, which vaccine will be coming, let one the date''. However, preparations are in full swing, and the Delhi State Health Mission, will eventually manage the entire process, from storage to security.

''Infrastructure is ready for two cold chain equipment and 90 freezers. Number of freezers may be increased in future,'' the source said..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

