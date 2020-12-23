Left Menu
Truckers can again enter France from UK if test COVID-negative

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-12-2020 04:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 04:48 IST
French and foreign truckers can again enter France from Britain provided they have tested negative for COVID-19 in the 72 hours before entry, the French Transport Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

British authorities would provide testing facilities for truck drivers so that they can quickly get their results and drive to France, the ministry said. In the case of a positive test, drivers will have to isolate on British soil for 10 days, with accommodation provided by UK authorities, the statement said.

