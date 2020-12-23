Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar junior doctors on indefinite strike, seek higher stipend

Junior doctors across Bihar have called an indefinite strike starting from 7

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 23-12-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 09:00 IST
Bihar junior doctors on indefinite strike, seek higher stipend
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Junior doctors across Bihar have called an indefinite strike starting from 7:00 am on Wednesday, demanding an increase in the stipend amount. The strike will affect the healthcare services across the State.

The Junior Doctors Association Bihar made this announcement on Tuesday. According to the Association, they have informed the Principal and Superintendent of Medical Colleges regarding the strike. According to the Association, the stipend of junior doctors in Bihar has not been revised since 2017, due to which they have called the strike. (ANI)

Also Read: Gunmen shoot bank collection agent in Bihar, loot Rs 1 lakh

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lyon striker Moussa Dembélé breaks arm in training

Lyon striker Moussa Dembl, off to a slow start with just one goal this season, broke his arm during a training session, coach Rudi Garcia said. Dembl wont be available when second-place Lyon hosts Nantes on Wednesday.Well see what the cours...

Amazon to open two new operations facilities in Texas

Amazon has announced plans to open two new fulfillment centers in San Antonio, Texas that will create over 1,500 new, full-time jobs, the e-commerce giant said.At the new one million square-foot fulfillment center which is expected to launc...

Angry with idea of Jaitley statue at Kotla, Bedi asks DDCA to remove his name from stands, quits membership

Lambasting the DDCA for deciding to install a statue of its late former President Arun Jaitley at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground, spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi has asked the body to remove his name from the spectators stand, named after him in...

Rupee slips 6 paise to 73.90 against US dollar in early trade.

Rupee slips 6 paise to 73.90 against US dollar in early trade....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020