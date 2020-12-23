Left Menu
Development News Edition

Limpopo Premier warns residents about resurgence of Coronavirus

The warning comes after the province recorded an increased number of infections in four local municipalities, causing the province to be on high alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:18 IST
Limpopo Premier warns residents about resurgence of Coronavirus
The provincial government said this current trend makes it eminent for the COVID-19 variant which makes it even harder for containment and will lead to the overwhelming of public health facilities in the province. Image Credit: ANI

Limpopo Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha has warned residents about the resurgence of the Coronavirus in the province.

The warning comes after the province recorded an increased number of infections in four local municipalities, causing the province to be on high alert.

The four affected municipalities are Makhado, Thulamela, Polokwane and Thabazimbi.

"Among the major contributing factors of the second wave in the province is the behaviour displayed by the majority of young people during this festive season. Videos have so far emerged on social media platforms where young people are attending super-spreader events and completely ignoring health protocols," the Limpopo provincial government said on Wednesday.

In the main, the super-spreader events in the province comprise soccer tournaments, street bashes, after tears gatherings, weddings, church services, drinking sprees at Taverns and Shebeens, to name but a few.

The provincial government said this current trend makes it eminent for the COVID-19 variant which makes it even harder for containment and will lead to the overwhelming of public health facilities in the province.

"We are reiterating our clarion call to society, in general, to treat this year's festive season as business unusual. Parents are requested to take responsibility for the action of the youth. Movements should be limited as much as possible.

"Events should be attended by close family, few friends and a limited number of relatives. People are urged to wear masks, exercise social distancing, practice health hygiene at all times. We are under siege because of this pandemic and we should all practice the new normal," the Premier said.

The latest COVID-19 statistics show that South Africa has a cumulative total of 940 212 cases of COVID-19. Limpopo has recorded 20 519 COVID-19 cases with 533 deaths and 18 694 recoveries.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian vaccine maker stops giving placebos in final-stage trial

Moscows Gamaleya Institute, developer of the first Russian vaccine against COVID-19, said on Wednesday it would no longer give placebos to volunteers in its large-scale final-stage trials for the Sputnik V shot, RIA news agency reported.Ale...

Taiwan's EVA Air sacks pilot blamed for rare local COVID case

Taiwans EVA Airways Corp sacked a New Zealand pilot on Wednesday whom the government has blamed for the islands first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12 because he failed to follow disease prevention rules.Taiwan has kept t...

Pfizer to supply U.S. with 100 million more COVID-19 shots by July

Pfizer Inc will supply the United States with 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by July next year, the U.S. drugmaker said on Wednesday.The agreement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the United States t...

Won't bow before anyone: Abdullah on JKCA money-laundering case

National Conference NC president Farooq Abdullah, who is facing an ED probe in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association JKCA money-laundering case, asserted on Wednesday that he will not bow before anyone. Addressing party ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020