Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 4:51 p.m.

Amid concerns over the new coronavirus strain, all passengers from the UK who test positive for COVID-19 will be kept under institutional quarantine, a Maharashtra government official said on Wednesday. 4:33 p.m.

Notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic, the region surrounding the upcoming Noida International Airport has got investments worth Rs 7,617 crore this ongoing fiscal including those from some "big ticket" Fortune 500 firms, a top government official said. 4:23 p.m. UP CM directs COVID-19 tests for those who came to UP from abroad between November 25 and December 8.

3:57 p.m. Board examinations for class 10 and 12 will be held in June one after another, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Wednesday.

3:38 p.m. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said night curfew will be imposed from December 23 night till January 2 across the state as a precautionary measure in line with the Centre's advice amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant spreading in the UK.

3:35 p.m. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said people who have arrived here from the UK are being rigorously traced and tested for any COVID-19-like symptoms.

3:26 p.m. Uttar Pradesh government has made online provision for new colleges to secure university affiliation and for existing colleges to get no-objection-certificates for starting new courses.

3:06 p.m. In a bid to save its New Year fixture between India and Australia, the Sydney Cricket Ground Trust has offered to host the Brisbane Test too, if the Queensland government refuse to grant exemptions to the teams returning from New South Wales.

Scientists develop method to measure COVID-19 aerosol spread risk using hand-held device. 2:31 p.m.

In the wake of a new coronavirus strain detected in the UK, Maharashtra COVID-19 task force head Dr Sanjay Oak on Wednesday said vaccines currently available in some countries may not be 100 per cent effective against the new variant. 2:25 p.m.

India's total tests conducted for detection of COVID-19 are nearing 16.5 crore, the Union Health ministry said on Wednesday highlighting that an average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels. 1:30 p.m.

The Biological Park Itanagar, popularly known as Itanagar Zoo, reopened for public on Wednesday, after remaining closed for nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. 1:06 p.m.

Odisha reports 364 new COVID-19 cases and three fresh deaths. 1:04 p.m.

The relations between Pakistan and India plumbed new depths in 2020, a year marred by periodic verbal duels, summoning of diplomats and rhetorics by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing mounting pressure from the Opposition to step down in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic that has battered the country's fragile economy. With emphasis still on wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a city doctor has launched an animated short awareness film ''Chottu and Mottu'', targeting children and public.

12:30 p.m. Frame SOPs for post-COVID-19 complications in patients, HC tells AAP government.

12:19 p.m. Masks alone may not stop COVID-19 spread without physical distancing, study says.

12:16 p.m. Maharashtra government allows water sports and amusement parks to resume.

11:55 a.m. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said 23 lakh people in the world had already received the COVID-19 vaccine and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when India's turn would come.

Eminent Malayalam poet, conservationist and women's activist, Sugathakumari, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment, died at the government medical college hospital here on Wednesday. 11:24 a.m.

Increased patrolling by police, heightened vigilance and curbs on timings of bars and pubs are back in Mumbai as it has come under fresh restrictions to check the spread of COVID-19 amid concerns over detection of a new variant of the virus. 11:21 a.m.

People who have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection have immune memory to protect against reinfection for at least eight months, according to a new study which provides strong evidence for the likelihood that COVID-19 vaccines will work for long periods. 10:45 a.m. India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,99,066 with 23,950 new infections being reported in a day while death toll increased to 1,46,444 with 333 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

10:39 a.m. From installing freezers to cold chain equipment set up, arrangements are being made at a Delhi government hospital for storage of COVID-19 vaccine, anticipating its arrival, sources said on Tuesday.

10:18 a.m. Thane has reported 369 new cases of COVID-19, raising the tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,39,776, an official said on Wednesday. 9:24 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 209 new COVID-19 cases with three more deaths.