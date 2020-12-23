Left Menu
Swiss report more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:04 IST
Swiss report more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases
Coronavirus infections rose by 5,033 in a day, data https://www.covid19.admin.ch/en/overview from Swiss health authorities showed on Wednesday, as Switzerland began selected vaccinations of elderly people.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 423,299, the death toll rose by 98 to 6,431, while 292 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the health care system.

