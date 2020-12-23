Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish cabinet restricts movements after minister contracts COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:55 IST
Irish cabinet restricts movements after minister contracts COVID-19

All members of Ireland's cabinet are restricting their movements while awaiting COVID-19 tests after Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue contracted the virus, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ireland has one of the lowest incidence rates of COVID-19 in Europe but cases are now rising at a rate of 10% a day after a sudden surge that health chiefs say represents a third wave of infections. The cabinet last met early on Tuesday when they decided to shut restaurants, pubs and some shops on Christmas Eve in a sharp tightening of restrictions that ministers said could last for at least two months.

McConalogue is showing no symptoms and is self-isolating in line with public health guidelines, a spokesman for the minister said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All arrangements in place for urban local body elections in Kangra: Official

The nomination process for the urban local body elections in Kangra will start from Thursday with preparations in place as per COVID-19 protocol, an official said. Kangra District Election Officer cum Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajap...

COVID-19:Karnataka imposes night curfew from Dec 24 till Jan 1

The Karnataka government on Wednesday said night curfew will be imposed between 11 pm to 5 am from December 24 till January 1 across the state as a precautionary measure in line with the Centres advice, amid concerns over a new COVID-19 var...

EU makes preparations to put in place any UK trade deal from Jan. 1 - sources

European Union member states have started to prepare procedures to put in place a new trade deal with Britain from Jan. 1, if one is agreed, three diplomatic sources in the bloc told Reuters on Wednesday. During a meeting with the EUs execu...

Rugby-London Irish's Boxing Day game at Bath called off due to COVID-19 cases

London Irishs Boxing Day match at Bath has been called off after some of their players tested positive for COVID-19 and others showed symptoms, Premiership Rugby said on Wednesday. The Premiership statement did not reveal the names or numbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020