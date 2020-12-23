Left Menu
Development News Edition

Switzerland starts vaccinations at nursing home

Switzerland has started vaccinating people against the coronavirus, a few days before its European Union neighbours start their vaccination campaigns. Its neighbours in the 27-member bloc plan to start vaccinations on Sunday.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:03 IST
Switzerland starts vaccinations at nursing home

Switzerland has started vaccinating people against the coronavirus, a few days before its European Union neighbours start their vaccination campaigns. The government in Lucerne canton (state) said a woman aged over 90 at a nursing home in the central Swiss region became the first to receive the vaccine on Wednesday.

Switzerland became on Sunday the first country to approve the vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer for use under normal licensing procedures. The EU followed a day later. Britain, Canada and the US had authorised the vaccine earlier, but in line with emergency procedures. Switzerland, which has a population of 8.6 million, is not a member of the EU. Its neighbours in the 27-member bloc plan to start vaccinations on Sunday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves merger of four government film media units with NFDC

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved merger four of its film media units - Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India, and Childrens Film Society with the National Film Development Corporation NFDC Lt...

Turkey's president slams European court for Demirtas ruling

Turkeys president on Wednesday accused the European Court of Human Rights of defending a terrorist after it ruled that Turkey must immediately release from prison a prominent Kurdish politician. Speaking to his ruling partys lawmakers, Pres...

North Orissa University renamed after Mayurbhanj Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo

The Odisha government on Wednesday rechristened North Orissa University after Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo, erstwhile Maharaja of Mayurbhanj. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the government will expedite development works for the varsity lib...

Infosys shares gain nearly 3 pc after Daimler deal

Shares of Infosys closed with nearly 3 per cent gains on Wednesday after the company said it has formed a long-term partnership with Daimler AG for a technology-driven IT infrastructure transformation. The stock jumped 2.64 per cent to clos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020