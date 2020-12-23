Left Menu
Goa records 125 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

With the addition of 125 new cases of coronavirus, the count of infections in Goa reached 50,364 on Wednesday, an official from the health department said. At least 1,793 tests were conducted, taking the number of tests administered in the state to 3,86,533, the official said.There are currently 1,000 active cases in Goa, he added.

With the addition of 125 new cases of coronavirus, the count of infections in Goa reached 50,364 on Wednesday, an official from the health department said. At least 70 patients were discharged from various hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the toll in the coastal state reached 727 and the count of recoveries rose to 48,637, he said. At least 1,793 tests were conducted, taking the number of tests administered in the state to 3,86,533, the official said.

There are currently 1,000 active cases in Goa, he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 50,364, new cases 125, death toll 727, discharged 48,637, active cases 1,000, samples tested till date 3,86,533.

