Brexit trade deal imminent, may come Wednesday - senior EU diplomat

Brexit trade deal imminent, may come Wednesday - senior EU diplomatReuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 20:11 IST
A trade deal between Britain and the European Union is imminent and could be agreed as early as Wednesday evening, a senior EU diplomat said.
The diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said EU member states would have to approve a provisional application of the deal with effect from Jan. 1 because there is not enough time for it to be ratified by the European Parliament.
