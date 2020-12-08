Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares look to Brexit trade talks for direction

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was trading flat, while London's FTSE 100, which has been outperforming regional peers in recent sessions, fell 0.1%. After British and EU leaders failed to narrow differences on Monday, they are set to meet in a final attempt to seal a deal to govern around $1 trillion in annual trade before Britain exits from the bloc at the end of the month.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:33 IST
European shares look to Brexit trade talks for direction
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

European shares were little changed on Tuesday, as hopes of a Brexit trade deal faded amid a last-ditch attempt to find a solution, while rising coronavirus cases spurred talks of stricter curbs that could cause more economic pain. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was trading flat, while London's FTSE 100, which has been outperforming regional peers in recent sessions, fell 0.1%.

After British and EU leaders failed to narrow differences on Monday, they are set to meet in a final attempt to seal a deal to govern around $1 trillion in annual trade before Britain exits from the bloc at the end of the month. The timing of the meeting is yet to be confirmed, with investors waiting to see if a decision can be made before the EU summit begins on Thursday.

Officials from both sides sounded more and more skeptical about the possibility of a deal since talks failed overnight. "Markets have begun to price in no-deal risk again," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

"We think next week is still in play for a deal if progress can be made... UK equities are among the opportunities we highlight for the next leg up." The decline in the broader market came as Britain began rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the first Western country to start vaccinating its population.

Meanwhile, as infections continued to rise in Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn said the government might tighten restrictions to control the spread beyond the partial lockdown implemented in November. A media report said the measures will be discussed this week. The German DAX was down 0.1%.

The index has recovered about 60% from its March lows with vaccine and stimulus hopes, as well as a nascent economic recovery lifting shares. It is still off around 4% from its highest this year hit in February. Oil and gas shares were the biggest decliners in Europe, with Total, BP and Royal Dutch Shell losing between 0.8% and 1.3% as crude prices slipped on worries over new lockdowns.

Among individual stocks, rental equipment provider Ashtead was the biggest boost to the STOXX 600 despite a 7% drop in quarterly profit after it said it expects annual results to be ahead of expectations. Swedish wholesaler Beijer Ref AB topped the index, gaining 7%, after private equity group EQT bought a stake in the company for about $1.1 billion.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANAROCK Enables 18 Acre Prime Land Sale in Bengaluru's Whitefield

Bengaluru Karnataka India, December 8 ANINewsVoir Leading independent real estate consultancy ANAROCK has announced the successful culmination of a major land deal in Whitefield - Bengalurus most prominent ITITeS hub. ANAROCK represented bo...

Japan stimulus package will likely boost GDP by around 3.6%, Suga says

Japans latest economic stimulus package to help the country recover from its coronavirus-driven slump will likely boost gross domestic product by around 3.6, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.Sugas cabinet on Tuesday endorsed th...

Post-stake sale, BPCL's LPG business to be in new SBU; new owner to take call after 3 yrs

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltds BPCL new owner will after three years of takeover get a right to decide on retaining the business of selling subsidised LPG, which in the intervening period will be transferred into a ne...

Masked dolls and anti-virus lab kits - toys reflect Spain and Portugal's Coronavirus Christmas

Children in Spain and Portugal could find that their Christmas presents this year reflect the coronavirus pandemic as dolls wearing face masks, kits for making personal protection items, and other toys adapted to fit the times fly off shop ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020