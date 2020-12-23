UK says more of England to go into top tier of COVID restrictions

UK says more of England to go into top tier of COVID restrictionsReuters | London | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 20:50 IST
British health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday more areas in England would be placed into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of a more transmissible variant of COVID-19.
Hancock said from Dec. 26, large regions across southern England would join London and neighbouring areas in Tier 4 with restrictions similar to that of a lockdown.
