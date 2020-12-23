Left Menu
11 new cases push Nagaland's COVID-19 tally to 11,877

Dimapur reported five fresh infections, Kohima four and Mokokchung and Phek one each, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.Nagaland now has 377 active cases, while 11,294 people have recovered from the disease, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 23-12-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 21:08 IST
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,877 on Wednesday as 11 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. One more patient succumbed to the infection in Dimapur, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 77, he said.

Fifty more people have been cured of the disease, pushing the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to an all-time high of 95.09 per cent, the official said. Dimapur reported five fresh infections, Kohima four and Mokokchung and Phek one each, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Nagaland now has 377 active cases, while 11,294 people have recovered from the disease, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said. Sixty-six COVID-19 patients have so far died due to the contagion, while 10 had comorbid conditions, he said.

Altogether 129 patients have migrated to other states, Hangsing said. Kohima has the highest number of active cases at 179, followed by Dimapur (112) and Mokokchung (45), he said.

The state has so far conducted 1.19 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 72,124 RT-PCR, 36,608 TrueNat and 10,497 rapid antigen tests, he added..

