Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York City to enforce quarantine order for U.K. travelers with home visits -mayor

"We're going to provide them with that commissioner's order, but then there's going to be a follow up, direct home visit or hotel visit from the sheriff's deputy to confirm that they are following the quarantine," de Blasio said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 21:37 IST
New York City to enforce quarantine order for U.K. travelers with home visits -mayor
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday said members of the city Sheriff's office would start paying home visits to enforce a quarantine order for travelers from the United Kingdom in an effort to stop the spread of a new COVID-19 variant found in that country. De Blasio said that all international travelers to New York City would start receiving a Department of Health Commissioner's order to quarantine, delivered via certified mail, and travelers could face a $1000 fine per day for violating the rules.

The city Sheriff's office will check on travelers from the U.K. at their homes or hotels to ensure compliance, de Blasio said, taking extra precaution out of concern that those travelers could bring a new, highly transmissible variant of the virus to New York. "We're going to provide them with that commissioner's order, but then there's going to be a follow up, direct home visit or hotel visit from the sheriff's deputy to confirm that they are following the quarantine," de Blasio said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard faces yet another spell out

Borussia Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard has suffered a muscle injury for the third time this season, the club said WednesdayHazard came on as a substitute for the last seven minutes of the 2-0 German Cup win over Eintracht Braunschweig on ...

COVID: 14 more deaths, 488 new cases in Punjab

Fourteen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday as 488 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 1,64,145. So far, 5,243 people have died from the infection in the state, according to a medical bulletin. On Wednesda...

Pound rises above $1.35 on Brexit trade deal expectations

Sterling rose around 1 on Wednesday and British government bond yields posted their biggest one-day rise in more than a month on signs that Britain and the European Union were on the brink of clinching a deal to govern trade ties. A deal is...

UK imposes more lockdowns as mutated COVID variant causes record cases

The British government on Wednesday said huge swathes of England would be placed under its strictest COVID-19 restrictions as a highly infectious virus variant sweeps the country, pushing the number of cases to a record level.Britain report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020