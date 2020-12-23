Nashik reports 330 COVID-19 cases, 339 recoveries; 5 more die

Left Menu
The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,08,149 on Wednesday with the addition of 330 new patients, health officials said. The number of tests conducted in the district so far stood at 4,17,745, of which 1,832 samples were examined during the day, they said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:17 IST
The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,08,149 on Wednesday with the addition of 330 new patients, health officials said. The virus claimed five more lives which took the death toll in the district to 1,928, they said.

Of these, two deaths each took place in Malegaon town and rural parts of the district, and one in an area under the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), the officials said. The number of tests conducted in the district so far stood at 4,17,745, of which 1,832 samples were examined during the day, they said.

Also, 339 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 1,03,625, they said..

