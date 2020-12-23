41 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

41 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-12-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 23:06 IST
Forty-one fresh COVID-19 cases were reported here, taking the number of active patients to 383 in the district on Wednesday, officials said
According to DM Selvakumari J, 1,154 samples were received of which 41 tested positive while 77 recovered from the infection
The total recoveries have gone up to 7,330 in the district with the latest discharges while the total cases now stands at 7,812.
