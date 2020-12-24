Left Menu
Development News Edition

Journalist killed in Honduras, 4th so far this year

A radio journalist has been killed in Honduras, the fourth to be slain this year, the InterAmerican Press Association said Wednesday. The association said 23 journalists have been killed in the Americas in 2020 11 of them in Mexico, four in Honduras, two each in Venezuela and Guatemala, and one each in Barbados, Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay.

PTI | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:10 IST
Journalist killed in Honduras, 4th so far this year

A radio journalist has been killed in Honduras, the fourth to be slain this year, the InterAmerican Press Association said Wednesday. The group identified the victim as Pedro Arcángel Canelas, owner of Radio Bambi and host of the news program “Correo Informativo.” It said Canelas was shot to death by a man on a motorcycle in the rural province of Olancho over the weekend. The group called on Honduran authorities to thoroughly investigate the crime.

Independent journalist Luis Alonso Almendares was killed in September, and reporter Germán Vallecillo Jr. and cameraman Jorge Posas were killed in July. The association said 23 journalists have been killed in the Americas in 2020 — 11 of them in Mexico, four in Honduras, two each in Venezuela and Guatemala, and one each in Barbados, Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Slaying victims in Mississippi included 90-year-old woman

A 90-year-old woman was among the victims of a quadruple slaying in Mississippi, police said Wednesday. The Lauderdale County Sheriffs Department identified Virginia Jay at a news conference. Sheriffs officials identified the other victims ...

Finding community at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Myanmar

In another world, I could have been checking into a hotel.Only instead of staff, two fellow COVID-19 patients welcomed me at the door, with a plastic box filled with toiletries, snacks and masks, and showed me to a small room I would share ...

Ind vs Aus: Langer confirms playing XI for Boxing Day Test

Australia coach Justin Langer has confirmed that the hosts will lock horns with India in the Boxing Day Test with an unchanged playing XI on Saturday. Australian bowlers had wreaked havoc on day three of the pink-ball Test. Pat Cummins and ...

'Balloon boy' parents pardoned by Colorado governor over 2009 hoax

The husband and wife who pleaded guilty to criminal charges for staging the 2009 balloon boy hoax, creating a global media sensation with a false report that their son had floated away in a makeshift dirigible, were pardoned on Wednesday by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020