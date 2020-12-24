Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 12:52 p.m.

India's COVID-19 active cases now comprise only 2.8 per cent of total caseload. 12:32 p.m.

SpiceJet ties up with GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo for storage, delivery of COVID-19 vaccine. 12:13 p.m.

Mini antibodies against COVID-19 isolated from llama may prevent infection. 12:03 p.m. 40 new COVID-19 infections in Puducherry, no fresh fatality.

11:20 Maharashtra: 427 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, tally crosses 2.40 lakh. 11:15 a.m.

Twelve more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the caseload in the northeastern state to 16,669, a health department official said. 11:06 a.m.

Efforts on to locate 602 people who came to Goa from UK, UAE. 9:58 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 2,83,849 while 96,93,173 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry. 9:55 a.m.

Single day rise of 24,712 COVID-19 cases, 312 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 1,01,23,778, death toll to 1,46,756: Government. 9:39 a.m.

3 new COVID-19 cases push Andaman and Nicobar Islands tally to 4,896. 9:12 a.m.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,13,609 as 202 more people tested positive for the Infection. 1:12 a.m.

A 34-year-old United Kingdom returnee has tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha..