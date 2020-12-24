Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

1115 a.m.Twelve more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the caseload in the northeastern state to 16,669, a health department official said. 912 a.m.Jharkhands COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,13,609 as 202 more people tested positive for the Infection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 13:14 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 12:52 p.m.

India's COVID-19 active cases now comprise only 2.8 per cent of total caseload. 12:32 p.m.

SpiceJet ties up with GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo for storage, delivery of COVID-19 vaccine. 12:13 p.m.

Mini antibodies against COVID-19 isolated from llama may prevent infection. 12:03 p.m. 40 new COVID-19 infections in Puducherry, no fresh fatality.

11:20 Maharashtra: 427 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, tally crosses 2.40 lakh. 11:15 a.m.

Twelve more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the caseload in the northeastern state to 16,669, a health department official said. 11:06 a.m.

Efforts on to locate 602 people who came to Goa from UK, UAE. 9:58 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 2,83,849 while 96,93,173 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry. 9:55 a.m.

Single day rise of 24,712 COVID-19 cases, 312 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 1,01,23,778, death toll to 1,46,756: Government. 9:39 a.m.

3 new COVID-19 cases push Andaman and Nicobar Islands tally to 4,896. 9:12 a.m.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,13,609 as 202 more people tested positive for the Infection. 1:12 a.m.

A 34-year-old United Kingdom returnee has tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Goa

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind-Ra revises FY21 GDP growth expectation to minus 7.8 pc

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra on Thursday revised its expectation for Indias FY21 gross domestic product GDP growth to negative 7.8 per cent from negative 11.8 per cent due to easing of Covid-19 headwinds and better-than-expected 2Q FY2...

Goa set for Christmas celebration with COVID-19 norms in place

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Goa is all set to usher in Christmas festivities from Thursday midnight with beaches already crowded and markets abuzz with last-minute shopping by parishioners. Churches and chapels in Goa, which comprises about...

Sports News Roundup: Devils sign G Blackwood to three-year, $8.4M contract; Air Force, Navy to play on 20th anniversary of September 11 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Cuomo NY considering limited fans for Bills playoff gameNew York state officials are evaluating a proposal by the Buffalo Bills that would allow 6,700 fans at their home playoff game next...

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK hash out final details

Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to a Brexit split that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020