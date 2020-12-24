15 new cases take Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,156

Fifteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Thursday, taking the tally in the state to 4,156, a health department official said. Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from Aizawl, three from Kolasib and one from Lawngtlai districts, he said.

Ten new patients have travel history, while three were detected during contact tracing and it is yet to be ascertained how the remaining two persons contracted the disease, the official said. The new patients were asymptomatic, he said.

Mizoram now has 140 active cases, while 4,008 people have recovered from the disease so far and eight died. The state has so far conducted 1,74,742 sample tests for COVID-19, including 1,175 on Wednesday.