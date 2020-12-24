Left Menu
Development News Edition

Africa CDC: New virus variant appears to emerge in Nigeria

Infections across the continent have risen 10.9 over the past four weeks, Nkengasong said, including a 52 increase in Nigeria and 40 increase in South Africa.For the first time since confirming sub-Saharan Africas first virus case in February, Nigeria is in the spotlight during this pandemic as infections surge.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:30 IST
Africa CDC: New virus variant appears to emerge in Nigeria
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Another new variant of the coronavirus appears to have emerged in Nigeria, Africa's top public health official said Thursday, but he added that further investigation was needed. The discovery could add to new alarm in the pandemic after similar variants were announced in Britain and South Africa, leading to the swift return of international travel restrictions and other measures just as the world enters a major holiday season. "Its a separate lineage from the UK and South Africa," the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, told reporters. He said the Nigeria CDC and the African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases in that country — Africas most populous — will be analyzing more samples. "Give us some time ... its still very early," he said.

The alert about the apparent new variant was based on two or three genetic sequences, he said, but that and South Africa's alert late last week were enough to prompt an emergency meeting of the Africa CDC this week. The variant was found in two patient samples collected on Aug. 3 and on Oct. 9 in Nigeria's Osun state, according to a working research paper seen by The Associated Press. Unlike the variant seen in the UK, "we haven't observed such rapid rise of the lineage in Nigeria and do not have evidence to indicate that the P681H variant is contributing to increased transmission of the virus in Nigeria. However, the relative difference in scale of genomic surveillance in Nigeria vs the U.K. may imply a reduced power to detect such changes,'' the paper says.

The news comes as infections surge again in parts of the African continent. The new variant in South Africa is now the predominant one there, Nkengasong said, as confirmed infections in the country approach 1 million. While the variant transmits quickly and viral loads are higher, it is not yet clear whether it leads to a more severe disease, he said.

"We believe this mutation will not have an effect" on the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines to the continent, he said of the South Africa variant. South Africa's health minister late Wednesday announced an "alarming rate of spread" in that country, with more than 14,000 new cases confirmed in the past day, including more than 400 deaths. It was the largest single-day increase in cases.

The country has more than 950,000 infections and COVID-19 is "unrelenting," Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize said. The African continent now has more than 2.5 million confirmed cases, or 3.3% of global cases. Infections across the continent have risen 10.9% over the past four weeks, Nkengasong said, including a 52% increase in Nigeria and 40% increase in South Africa.

For the first time since confirming sub-Saharan Africa's first virus case in February, Nigeria is in the spotlight during this pandemic as infections surge. "Over recent weeks, weve had a huge increase in number of samples to (Nigeria CDC) reference lab," the CDC director-general Chikwe Ihekweazu tweeted on Thursday. "This has led to an unusual delay with testing, but were working around the clock,'' with many colleagues cutting short their holidays and returning to work.

Nigeria now has more than 80,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K records 291 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Jammu and Kashmirs COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,19,344 on Thursday with 291 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,860 as seven more people succumbed to the disease, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 147 were from the Kashmi...

U.S. lawmakers block Trump bid to modify coronavirus aid, spending bill

Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday blocked each others efforts to modify a 2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending bill that Congress passed on Monday.President Donald Trump has demanded ...

Narayana Health in association with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation launches MSMF MedTech Innovation Centre - BIRAC BIONEST at Narayana Health City, Bangalore

Bengaluru Karnataka India, December 24 ANIPRNewswire Narayana Health in association with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation today announced the launch of a physical incubator called Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation MSMF MedTech Innovation Cen...

Zarif dismisses Trump tweet that Iran was behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Irans foreign minister on Thursday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trumps allegations that Tehran was behind the recent rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.Putting your own citizens at risk abroad wont divert attention from catastr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020