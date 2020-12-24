90 new coronavirus cases reported in Goa

Goa's coronavirus caseload reached 50,454 with 90 new infections coming to light on Thursday, a health department official said. One patient died, taking the death toll to 728, he added.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 48,725 with 88 patients getting discharged from hospitals on Thursday. The number of active cases is now 1,001, the official said.

''With 1,677 new tests, the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state has gone up to 3,88,210,'' he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 50,454, New cases 90, Death toll 728, Discharged 48,725, Active cases 1,001, Samples tested to date 3,88,210.