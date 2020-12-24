Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenyan doctors end strike over inadequate PPE, delayed pay

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union, with 7,000 members, went on strike on Monday, saying the government had not responded to grievances it had been raising since the country reported its first coronavirus case in March. "All the issues that were raised and itemised have either been addressed or we have given assurance of action," Simon Chelugui, Minister for Labour and Social Protection, told a news conference, which was also attended by senior union officials.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:41 IST
Kenyan doctors end strike over inadequate PPE, delayed pay

Kenyan doctors working in public hospitals ended a nationwide strike on Thursday with ministers saying concerns about inadequate protective equipment during the pandemic, delayed pay and a lack of insurance had been addressed. The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union, with 7,000 members, went on strike on Monday, saying the government had not responded to grievances it had been raising since the country reported its first coronavirus case in March.

"All the issues that were raised and itemised have either been addressed or we have given assurance of action," Simon Chelugui, Minister for Labour and Social Protection, told a news conference, which was also attended by senior union officials. In a country where most people rely on public hospitals, the strike had raised fears that the fight against the coronavirus and treatment of other diseases would be greatly affected.

"Going forward, we are looking, not just at dealing with the matters that we have got here on the table, but generally improving healthcare in the country," Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe told the same news conference. At least 14 doctors have died of COVID-19 since March, several of them leading specialist physicians, according to the doctors' union.

Over the last month, the virus has been spreading to rural areas where the public health system is creaking and limited intensive care units are at full capacity, medics have told Reuters. Kagwe and Chelugui made no mention of the nurses and clinical officers who have also been on strike for two weeks over similar grievances. The two groups have their own separate unions.

As of Thursday, Kenya had 95,431 confirmed coronavirus cases, 1,652 deaths and 76,720 recoveries, data from the health ministry showed.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spend at least 20 days in a month in districts to strengthen party: Priyanka to UP Cong office brearers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked party office bearers in Uttar Pradesh to spend at least 20 days in a month in districts assigned to them to strengthen the organisationPriyanka Gandhi addressed the state ex...

Iraqi kid with heart failure gets new lease of life in Gurugram hospital

After suffering a rare heart condition that caused him shortness of breath for several months, Ibrahim Ismael Hussein, an 11-year-old Iraqi boy has been given a new lease of life after a pacemaker was placed in his chest after a complicated...

Germany can decide quickly whether to back Brexit deal - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she expects that Germany will be able to decide quickly whether to back the Brexit trade deal struck between Britain and the European Union on Thursday. The federal government will now closely exami...

BCCI appoints Chetan Sharma as chairman of selection committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Thursday named former pacer Chetan Sharma as the chairman of the national mens selection committee panel. The BCCI in a release stated that Cricket Advisory Committee CAC comprising Madan La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020