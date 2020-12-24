Gujarat records 990 COVID-19 cases, 1,181 recoveries; 8 die

Gujarat recorded 990 new coronavirus cases, taking it tally to 2,39,195 on Thursday, while eight more patients succumbed to the viral infection, said the state Health Department. With the addition of 990 new cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 count reached 2,39,195, while the death toll increased to 4,262, said release by the department.

Also, 1,181 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours, it said. With 55,698 more tests, the number of tests conducted so far in the state has gone up to 92,73,521, the release said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,39,195, new cases 990, deaths 4,262, discharged 2,24,092, active cases 10,841, people tested so far 92,73,521. PTI PJT PD RSY RSY