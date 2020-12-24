Left Menu
205 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district, three deaths

Of 205 new coronavirus cases, 197 cases were from the city while only eight cases emerged from rural areas.194 COVID-19 patients --192 from the city -- also recovered and were given discharge during the day, taking the recovery tally of the district to 51,207..

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 21:47 IST
Ahmedabad district recorded 205 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, highest in the state, the Gujarat Health Department said on Thursday evening. It took the district's caseload to 56,412.

Three COVID-19 patients from the city died during this period, taking the death toll in the district to 2,226, the department said in a release. Of 205 new coronavirus cases, 197 cases were from the city while only eight cases emerged from rural areas.

194 COVID-19 patients --192 from the city -- also recovered and were given discharge during the day, taking the recovery tally of the district to 51,207.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

